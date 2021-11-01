SSMRC invests in Gulf Coast training centers

The Southern States Millwright Regional Council (SSMRC) is making significant investments in Gulf Coast training centers, ensuring the area's power generation and petrochemical industries have continued access to elite craftspeople with the complex skills these industries demand.

The council has invested $2.1 million in its Houston and Arlington, Texas, centers, with funding going toward new training equipment, renovations and more. For the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, training center, the council recently purchased a $30,000 compressor, which millwrights are using to train for work in the petrochemical and related energy fields. Compressor upgrades are coming soon to the Moss Point, Mississippi, training center as well.

For more information, visit www.southernstatesmillwrights.org or call (855) 577-7672.