SPX FLOW celebrates 75th anniversary of facility in the Netherlands

SPX FLOW Inc. recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of its Assen manufacturing facility in the Netherlands.

Assen's team of 85 employees make critical components for processing plants worldwide, producing both standard and customized pumps. The team also spearheaded initiatives to improve safety, increase productivity, shorten lead times and drive customer satisfaction.

"We're especially proud of this team, not just for the past 75 years, but for the way Assen continues to improve every day," said Ben de Haas, Assen's director of operations.

Assen primarily produces different types of centrifugal pumps, including multistage, self-priming, mag drive and submersible pumps. These pumps serve many industrial engineering sectors, as well as the global horticulture, shipbuilding, water treatment and automotive markets.

