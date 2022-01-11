Sparkling Clear Industries moves to new Houston location

After 25 years working from its existing Houston office, Sparkling Clear Industries has moved to a brand new facility in Houston.

At the new facility, customers can expect the same stellar service and custom filtration solutions. Since its founding in 1985, Sparkling Clear Industries has made its mission to answer clients' needs using the latest advancements in commercial filtration while adopting industry best practices.

Sparkling Clear's success in the filtration industry would not be possible without the support of its customers, who inspire the team to innovate, adapt and respond to customers' toughest filtration challenges every day. The Sparkling Clear team, in both the new Houston office and existing Clute office, are excited to start this next chapter with its customers.

For more information, visit www.sparklingclear.com or call (713) 422-2596.