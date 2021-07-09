Shelton Services opens new Port Arthur facility

Shelton Services Inc. recently opened a new facility in Port Arthur to better serve customers in the Golden Triangle.

The company's investment in Port Arthur follows its longstanding work in the region. Shelton's staff and resources at 7440 Gulfway Dr. (Highway 87) deepen its local emergency response and industrial cleaning capabilities. Headquartered in Crosby, Texas, Shelton maintains operations in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, with project experience across the country.

For more information, visit www.sheltonservices.com or call (866) 527-6720.