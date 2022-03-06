Shelton holds grand opening of Port Arthur facility

Shelton Services Inc.'s investment in Port Arthur, Texas, follows the company's longstanding work in the region.

The company recently held a grand opening ceremony at its new Port Arthur facility, located at 7440 Gulfway Dr. (Hwy 87). Shelton's staff and resources at the new facility deepens the company's local emergency response, industrial cleaning and degassing/vapor control capabilities.

Headquartered in Crosby, Texas, Shelton maintains operations in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, with project experience across the country.

For more information, visit www.sheltonservices.com or call (281) 324-5100.