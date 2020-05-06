Shell, Wood reach exclusive agreement for Shell Smart Choke

Wood has signed an exclusive agreement with Shell Catalysts & Technologies to provide, implement and support its Smart Choke technology for oil and gas operators globally, helping producers optimize operations, extend asset life and mitigate costly downtime. The Smart Choke is a low-cost, active slug suppression device for pipeline- riser systems.

Shell has selected Wood as the exclusive partner to implement its Smart Choke technology to optimize upstream oil and gas production industry-wide.

Wood's demonstrated understanding, proven execution methodology and successful record of using Smart Choke has reduced payback periods from months to weeks.

For more information, visit www.woodplc.com or call +44 1224 851000.