Sentinel Integrity reaches 7 million man-hours without lost-time injury

Sentinel Integrity Solutions recently celebrated its achievement of reaching 7 million safe man-hours worked without any lost-time injuries.

Achieving the milestone required auditing and managing field activities in which safety behavior observations and focus inspections were conducted involving separate contractors, third-party contractors and multiple external clients. A key ingredient in Sentinel's safety success story is the continuous safety training emphasized by management and employees' participation and willingness to always put their focus on safety first. Moreover, weekly safety walk-through inspections demonstrate Sentinel's commitment to achieve the zero-accident objective and address any safety concerns with a plan of action to mitigate any potential safety issues.

This achievement would not have been possible without the Sentinel HSE team's continuous efforts to create and maintain a sustainable safety culture on all sites and the outstanding safety leadership set forth by all employees.

