Standard Constructors Inc. (SCI) is the 2024 recipient of the ABC Texas Gulf Coast STEP Diamond Level Safety Award.

Expand SCI receives Diamond Level Safety Award through ABC STEP program ABC Texas Gulf Coast President and CEO Jimmie Lapier (left) presents the 2024 STEP Diamond level safety award to Bryan Coppenger, VP of SCI.

A safety benchmarking and improvement tool, STEP has evolved into a world-class safety management system that dramatically improves safety performance among participants regardless of company size or type of work. Participating ABC member firms measure their safety processes and policies on 25 key components through a detailed questionnaire with the goal of implementing or enhancing safety programs that reduce jobsite incidents.

