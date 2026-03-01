ScaffSource expands scaffold services to Lakeland, Florida

ScaffSource, a Brock Group brand, recently opened its new sales and rental location in Lakeland, Florida.

The 4.5-acre facility at 3755 Maine Ave. provides rental and sales for scaffolding, shoring, swing stages, material hoists and more for the industrial and construction end markets. The new Lakeland location is expected to employ between eight and twelve team members.

"Opening in Lakeland puts ScaffSource at the center of one of the fastest-growing construction and industrial regions in the country," said Shawn Mills, senior VP with ScaffSource. "In addition to our scaffold and shoring solutions, the new location will give contractors direct access to PPE, lumber, jobsite consumables and equipment rentals like light plants and telehandlers — all in one place."

Headquartered in Houston, ScaffSource operates eight strategically located distribution yards across the U.S., supported by more than 17 million pieces of inventory and a dedicated operations and logistics team focused on keeping projects moving efficiently. Founded in 1992 and rebranded as ScaffSource in 2022, the company has grown from a single-product ringlock scaffolding provider into one of the largest direct-to-customer scaffold rental companies in the U.S., offering one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry.

For more information, visit scaffsource.com.