Satellite Shelters wins MBI Relocatable Educational Building Award

Satellite Shelters has won first place in the 2021 MBI Awards of Distinction for a Relocatable Modular Education Building Under 10,000 Square Feet.

Twenty-five years after the original project was completed, the customer returned to partner with Satellite on its new building. The 9,400-square-footbuilding, built on grade, features 17 rooms with a corridor down the center for easy access to the entire facility. This beautiful new space meets the needs of the customer today, while also supporting the staff as they care for young children who will learn and grow in this facility for years to come.

“It’s not about the award that Satellite wins; it’s knowing that our customer hasa completed project whose quality and design has surpassed all others in the category,” said Chuck Walen, vice president of major projects for Satellite Shelters.

For more information, visit www.satelliteco.com or call (800) 453-1299.