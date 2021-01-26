San Jacinto College wins national award for outstanding STEM education

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program and the Siemens Foundation have awarded San Jacinto College with the Excellence and Equity in Community College STEM Award for the college's associate degree nursing and process technology programs.

Eight winning programs from seven community colleges across the country received this award for providing outstanding preparation for high-demand jobs in advanced manufacturing, energy, health care and information technology. Additionally, these community college programs are also being nationally recognized for their intentional outreach and support of diverse populations that are typically underrepresented in STEM careers. San Jacinto College was the only institution to receive the award for two programs.

