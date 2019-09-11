San Jacinto College, WGU Texas partner on accessible education

San Jacinto College (SJC) has signed an agreement with online nonprofit university Western Governors University (WGU) Texas that creates pathways for SJC's students, employees and graduates to work toward a bachelor's or master's degree and further their education at WGU Texas.

Western Governors University (WGU) Texas has entered into a partnership with San Jacinto College. Gathered to celebrate the agreement are, from left to right, San Jacinto College's Brenda Hellyer and Dan Mims; Deer Park, Texas, Mayor Jerry Mouton; San Jacinto College's Marie Flickinger; and WGU Texas' Steven Johnson. Photo credit: Mellissa Trevizo, San Jacinto College.

This is the second transfer agreement between SJC and WGU Texas. The signing event at SJC included remarks from Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton Jr., who is a WGU Texas and SJC graduate.

Through the agreement with WGU Texas, SJC graduates, faculty and staff may select from more than 60 accredited bachelor's and master's degree programs. Transfer students also receive special benefits including a 5-percent discounted tuition at WGU Texas, exclusive partner scholarships valued at up to $2,000 and a comprehensive transfer policy.

For more information, visit www.sanjac.edu or call (281) 998-6150.