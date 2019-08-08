San Jacinto College breaks ground on new Generation Park Campus

San Jacinto College leaders, elected officials and community partners recently gathered to break ground on the new Generation Park Campus, which will expand the college's educational accessibility to students and residents of North Houston.

"We're very excited to see this project begin to materialize," said San Jacinto College Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer "We've been in the evaluation and planning stages for several years, and this new campus will be a wonderful asset for the local community and the many students who will attend here."

The 57-acre project will become the college's fifth campus, complementing San Jacinto's North, Central, South and Maritime Campuses, currently serving approximately 45,000 credit and noncredit students annually.

The new Generation Park Campus is set to open for classes in fall 2020.

For more information, visit www. sanjac.edu or call (281) 998-6150.