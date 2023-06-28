Russell Hillenburg honored by American Business Awards

Russell Hillenburg, co-founder and president of Modular Plant Solutions (MPS) and president of Woven Metal Products, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award as Best Entrepreneur, Chemicals category in the recent 21st annual American Business Awards.

For the last several years, Hillenburg and his team at MPS have been working to bring their flagship product, MeOH-To-Go®, to market, which they formally introduced in September 2021. MeOH-To-Go® is a small-scale, modularized methanol plant that produces AA grade methanol for immediate market utilization from natural gas from a variety of grey sources, including pipeline, stranded and flared, as well as various compositions of syngas derived from newly developed green or blue sources.

"This Gold Stevie Award represents the collective efforts of the MPS team in bringing our idea of small-scale modularization to life," said Hillenburg. "I’m proud of our accomplishments and look forward to seeing future MeOHTo-Go® and Gasoline-To-Go® plants come to fruition."

For more information, visit modularplantsolutions.com or call (281) 968-6300.