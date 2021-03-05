RPB teams up with Hunt with Heart

RPB Safety has teamed up with Hunt with Heart, a Texas nonprofit organization that creates unforgettable outdoor experiences for young people suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

This year, RPB sponsored Isaac, who has already had 11 heart procedures over the course of his short life. The company's sponsorship helped Isaac have the experience of a lifetime through Hunt with Heart, along with all the other brave young boys and girls involved with the nonprofit.

RPB's mission is "to protect people for life's best moments," a belief that drives the company to support and help people through its safety respirators and charitable outreach.

For more information, visit www.huntwithheart.org or call (832) 574- 2626, or visit www.rpbsafety.com or call (866) 494-4599.