ROCKWOOL wins MP’s "Corrosion Innovation of the Year" Award

ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation was honored with the prestigious Corrosion Innovation of the Year Award from Materials Performance (MP) for its groundbreaking ProRox® PS 965 with CR-Tech™.

This cutting-edge innovation is the industry’s first stone wool insulation with a built-in corrosion inhibitor, specifically designed to protect process piping from the costly and hazardous effects of CUI.

The award recognizes breakthrough technologies that advance corrosion prevention. ROCKWOOL was one of a select few winners, chosen for exceeding these standards with:

• Superior water repellency and long-lasting corrosion inhibition, offering 5 times improved CUI mitigation compared to other insulation materials

• Proven performance and risk mitigation, with testing results that surpass industry standards and confirm robust protection at high temperatures, high chloride levels and 15-year simulated rainfall levels

• Increased uptime and improved plant performance, reducing maintenance needs and operational disruptions

For more information, visit rti.rockwool.com/crtech.

