ROCKWOOL honored by AMPP for ProRox PS965 corrosion prevention

ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation has been honored with an MP Corrosion Innovation of the Year Award from Materials Performance for its ProRox® PS965 with CR-Tech™ (Corrosion Resistant Technology), the industry’s first stone wool insulation with a built-in corrosion inhibitor.

The technology was developed to address CUI, a costly and persistent challenge in process piping. CUI remains a major challenge for industrial facilities worldwide, often leading to increased safety risks, higher maintenance costs to repair leaks and operational disruptions that negatively impact the performance, and profitability of the plant. ROCKWOOL developed ProRox PS 965 with CR-Tech to mitigate CUI with the ultimate goals of extending asset life, improving plant efficiency and reducing costs and risks associated with unplanned downtime.

The MP Corrosion Innovation of the Year Awards highlight advances that have the potential to reshape corrosion prevention and mitigation. To qualify, each technology must demonstrate a measurable, positive impact on corrosion prevention. Each nomination undergoes rigorous evaluation by a panel of leading corrosion experts.

One of a select few winners, ProRox PS965 with CR-Tech, stood out for its proven ability to deliver:

Superior water repellency and long-lasting corrosion inhibition , offering five times improved CUI mitigation compared to other insulation materials.

, offering five times improved CUI mitigation compared to other insulation materials. Proven risk mitigation and performance in extreme conditions , with testing results that surpass industry standards and confirm robust protection at high temperatures, high chloride levels and 15-year simulated rainfall levels.

, with testing results that surpass industry standards and confirm robust protection at high temperatures, high chloride levels and 15-year simulated rainfall levels. Increased uptime and improved plant performance, reducing maintenance needs and operational disruptions.

With this accolade, ROCKWOOL reaffirms its position as a leader in insulation technology, continuously developing solutions that drive safety, sustainability and cost savings in industrial applications.

For more information, visit rti.rockwool.com/applications/cr-tech.