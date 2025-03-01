ROCKWOOL announces new production line investment in Mississippi

To address the rising demand for industrial insulation solutions in North America, ROCKWOOL has announced a $100 million-plus investment to build a new production line at its existing facility in Marshall, Mississippi.

Expand ROCKWOOL is investing $100 million in a new production line in Marshall, Mississippi, set to open in 2027.

Expected to become operational in 2027, the new production line will serve the growing needs of the process industry in the GoM, a key industrial hub.

The Marshall location was strategically selected to cater to the industrial hotspot in the southern U.S. The facility will manufacture products featuring ROCKWOOL’s proprietary water repellency and corrosion-resistant technologies, WR-Tech™ and CR-Tech™. These state-of-the-art technologies offer advanced protection against CUI and exceptional water repellency.

For more information, visit rockwool.com.