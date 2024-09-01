Three Republic Services employees were named 2024 Drivers and Operators of the Year by the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA).

Expand Republic Services wins 2024 Driver and Operator of the Year Republic Services COO Gregg Brummer (left) and CEO Jon Vander Ark (right) honor 2024 Operator of the Year Rob Hamil and Drivers of the Year Terrel Herring and Matthew Linden.

The Driver of the Year awards recognize those who safely operate their trucks, have outstanding performance records and enhance the overall safety and image of the industry. The Operator of the Year award honors those who work in post-collection at a recycling facility, landfill or transfer station and operate heavy equipment, including bulldozers, frontend loaders or compactors.

Commercial Driver of the Year is Matthew Linden, a driver in Elyria, Ohio, who has 39 years of service, primarily as a front-load driver. Residential Driver of the Year is Terrel Herring. He started at Republic in San Antonio more than 26 years ago. He transferred to Victoria, Texas, as a residential driver in 2012. Rob Hamil is Operator of the Year. He has been with Republic for almost 32 years, helping to move more than 1,000 t/d in his wheel loader at Republic’s transfer station near Chicago’s downtown loop.

