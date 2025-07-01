Republic Services unveils state-of-the-art Anaheim Recycling Center

Republic Services has opened its all-new Anaheim Recycling Center, one of the company’s largest and most advanced facilities, serving clients, including commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential sites.

The center processes 185,000 tons of recyclable materials annually using state-of-the-art technology and AI-powered sorting systems to maximize material recovery.

With 75 recycling facilities across the U.S., Republic Services continues to expand its leadership in recycling and circularity solutions. The Anaheim facility represents a major step in the company’s broader commitment to sustainability, which includes more than $250 million in planned investments across Southern California in the coming years.

For more information, visit republicservices.com.