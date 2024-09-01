Republic Services opens network of polymer centers

Republic Services, in a JV with Blue Polymers, is developing a network of recycling sortation facilities called polymer centers.

These centers produce high-quality, color-sorted recycled plastic feedstock directly from Republic’s national curbside collection business. Each center will be linked with a Blue Polymers facility to promote plastic circularity and sustainable packaging.

The Buckeye, Arizona, facility will advance plastics circularity and support sustainable packaging. The 162,000-squarefoot facility is expected to create more than 60 highly skilled permanent local jobs when it opens in the second half of 2025. The facility will also process feedstock from Republic’s Las Vegas Polymer Center. This facility joins the previously announced Indianapolis location as part of Blue Polymers’ network of four regional recycled plastics production facilities.

For more information, visit republicservices.com.