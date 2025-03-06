Republic Services launches Roxana Landfill RNG facility operation

Republic Services, in partnership with Ameresco, has commenced operations at its landfill gas (LFG) to RNG plant located at the Roxana Landfill in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The Roxana RNG facility captures naturally occurring LFG and processes it into pipeline-quality RNG, a low-carbon transportation fuel. This innovative project utilizes previously flared LFG to produce RNG that will displace fossil fuels in a nearby Energy Transfer natural gas transmission pipeline. Designed to process 6,000 standard cuf/minute of raw landfill gas, the Roxana facility is one of the largest of its kind in North America.

The facility is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by more than 82k mt annually, equivalent to the emissions from approximately 5,000 average passenger vehicles or the energy consumption of about 2,500 homes. By advancing the use of RNG as a renewable resource, the project supports Republic Services’ commitment to sustainability while aligning with Illinois’ renewable energy goals of achieving 40% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% clean energy by 2050.

The Roxana facility represents the 14th renewable energy project collaboration between Republic Services and Ameresco, with eight additional projects currently in various stages of development, permitting and construction.

