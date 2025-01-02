Republic Services launches Circularity Index to support business sustainability

Republic Services has introduced the Circularity Index, an innovative tool designed to help businesses embrace circularity and advance their sustainability efforts.

The Circularity Index, featured as part of a detailed report, enables organizations to assess current and future circularity initiatives, offering key insights into how their sustainability goals and progress compare with industry peers.

By using the Circularity Index, businesses can identify actionable steps to optimize sustainability performance and transition to a more circular model. Republic Services aims to partner with customers to reduce waste, maximize resource use, and foster environmental stewardship.

For more information, visit republicservices.com.