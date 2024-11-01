Republic Services helps launch nation’s first fully electric fleet

Republic Services of Denver, a subsidiary of Republic Services, and the city of Louisville are partnering to replace the city’s residential recycling and waste collection fleet with over 50 electric trucks by the end of 2024.

This marks the first fully electric residential collection fleet adopted by a U.S. municipality.

Republic Services and Louisville share a strong commitment to sustainability. The electric fleet will help Louisville meet its Sustainability Action Plan objectives. Republic Services aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030, and fleet electrification partnerships are key to this goal.

The Louisville fleet will include four McNeilus Volterra EVs, the industry’s first fully integrated electric recycling and waste trucks. Developed with insights from Republic Services, these trucks prioritize safety and produce zero tailpipe emissions. Key safety features include 360-degree cameras, an enlarged windshield for better visibility, lane-departure sensors, automated braking and audible alerts for nearby drivers and pedestrians.

