Republic Services brings Upper Rock landfill RNG facility online

Republic Services, in partnership with Ameresco, has brought a 5.2-MW RNG facility online at the Upper Rock Island County Landfill in East Moline, Illinois.
The facility captures landfill gas and upgrades it into pipeline-quality RNG, producing more than 500,000 Dekatherms annually and preventing over 27,000 mt of CO2 emissions each year. Ameresco developed and owns the facility, providing engineering, procurement and construction expertise to convert landfill gas into a clean energy resource, supporting Republic Services’ sustainability goals in the region.
For more information, visit republicservices.com.