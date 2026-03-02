Republic Services brings Upper Rock landfill RNG facility online

Republic Services, in partnership with Ameresco, has brought a 5.2-MW RNG facility online at the Upper Rock Island County Landfill in East Moline, Illinois.

The facility captures landfill gas and upgrades it into pipeline-quality RNG, producing more than 500,000 Dekatherms annually and preventing over 27,000 mt of CO 2 emissions each year. Ameresco developed and owns the facility, providing engineering, procurement and construction expertise to convert landfill gas into a clean energy resource, supporting Republic Services’ sustainability goals in the region.

For more information, visit republicservices.com.