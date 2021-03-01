Repcon opens new fabrication facility in Houston

Because of the growth Repcon continues to experience in the area, the company has built a new facility, which includes a pipe fabrication shop, in Houston.

Repcon’s new facility in Houston features a 21,000-square-foot shop, 4.5 acres of laydown area and 8,000 square feet of office space.

The 21,000-squarefoot shop features 4.5 acres of laydown area, 8,000 square feet of office space and the latest fabrication equipment and technology. With these features, Repcon has the ability to control its delivery sequence and material quality on projects. Repcon is also able to provide a high-quality product when it comes to fabrication-only projects.

In this new facility, Repcon provides services such as carbon/alloy pipe fabrication, vessel modification and repair, spool drawing and detailing. Repcon has a highly seasoned team that prides itself on safety, quality and on-time delivery.

For more information, visit www.repcon.com or call (800) 383-8681.