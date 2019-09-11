RedGuard wins Best in Business award

RedGuard was recently named one of 15 finalists for the Best in Business award by the Wichita Business Journal. After selections were made, the Wichita-based company was the overall winner. Companies are nominated for the award based on financial performance, innovation in their field and corporate citizenship in their community. President Darren Hillman accepted the award on behalf of RedGuard.

RedGuard President Darren Hillman, left, accepts the Best in Business award from Wichita Business Journal Editor Bill Roy.

