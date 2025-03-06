PVI Holdings has rebranded to Vytl Controls Group, reflecting its commitment to unmatched technical expertise and solutions.

The rebrand unifies its companies under the designation "a Vytl company," enhancing integration, leveraging shared resources and aligning with Vytl’s vision and growth goals.

Expand PVI Holdings announces official name change to Vytl Controls Group

Vytl Controls Group comprises several industry-leading companies: A-T Controls, a leader in process valves and automation, delivering high-performance solutions; Setpoint Integrated Solutions, exceling in valve repair and process solutions tailored to the power, refining and chemical industries; Valsource, a trusted partner in valve manufacturing and automation, known for its precision and reliability; and W&O, which serves as a global supplier of pipes, valves, fittings and engineered solutions, catering to the maritime and O&G sectors with expertise and innovation.

GMS Instruments, acquired in 2024, along with EMI and Valve Automation & Control, now operate under W&O, a Vytl Company brand.

For more information, visit vytlcontrols.com.