PSC Group recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony, crawfish boil and tour of its newly opened, 200,000-square-foot advanced recycling facility in Baytown, Texas.

PSC Group holds ribbon cutting ceremony at Texas recycling facility (From left) Jacob Powell of Baytown Mayor Pro Tem; James Trevathan, COO of Cyclyx; Natalie Martinez, ExxonMobil North America Advanced Recycling Commercial Manager; Joel Dickerson, CEO of PSC Group; Adam Gilmore, Sr. VP of Sustainability Operations, PSC Group; and Charles Johnson, Baytown Chamber of Commerce.

The facility, which began initial production in October, provides advanced plastics recycling services.

PSC Group receives industrial post-use plastic in three forms: rigid, foam and film. Using specialized equipment housed at the facility — including advanced recycling processes — PSC combines and densifies these plastic streams into customized feedstock material for the commercial production of circular polymers.

For more information, visit pscgroup.com or call (281) 991-3500.