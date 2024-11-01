Power Storage Solutions’ partnership enhances power utility market

Power Storage Solutions has partnered with Energy Reps to enhance the power utility market, combining Power Storage’s DC technologies with Energy Reps’ sales expertise.

This collaboration promises innovative solutions and superior service, delivering value to utility end users, specifiers and suppliers with streamlined offerings.

"Their deep-rooted industry knowledge and expansive reach complement our commitment to delivering comprehensive power solutions," said Steve Baker, president of Power Storage Solutions. "Together, we will further participate in the long-term growth of the electric power utility sector, a multibillion-dollar market."

For more information, visit pwrstoragesolutions.com.