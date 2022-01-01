Power Storage Solutions earns ISNetworld RAVS Plus certification

Power Storage Solutions (PWRSS) has been a member of ISNetworld since the company started in 2018.

ISN is a global leader in helping hiring-client customers identify and manage contractors and suppliers that meet the customer's safety and risk expectations. PWRSS has successfully concluded the ISN RAVS Plus audit process. RAVS Plus is a deep-dive review and audit by ISN of written health and safety programs and how those programs are implemented. This process included interviews of PWRSS employees to assess their level of knowledge of, and compliance with, the company's health and safety policies.

"We see our health and safety programs as benefiting not only the health and safety of our employees, but also the health and safety of our clients and subcontractors on the projects we work on," said Derrick Elledge, vice president of operations for PWRSS.

This prestigious certification is achieved by only a small percentage of ISNetworld members.

For more information, visit https://pwrstoragesolutions.com or call (346) 299-2124.