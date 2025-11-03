Perimeter Solutions opens advanced 110,000-SF fire retardant plant

Expand perimeter solutions Jeff Emery, president of global fire safety at Perimeter Solutions, celebrates the opening of the company’s new PHOS-CHEK® facility in Sacramento.

Perimeter Solutions has opened its new PHOS-CHEK® production facility at McClellan Park in Sacramento, California.

The 110,000-square-foot site will serve as a major hub for production and distribution, supporting the company’s ability to deliver PHOS-CHEK to any airbase in North America within hours.

The investment comes as wildfire seasons in California and across the country grow increasingly severe. The McClellan facility will produce three of the company’s most widely used fire retardants:

PHOS-CHEK MVP-Fx — An ultra-high visibility retardant used extensively by CAL FIRE to fight wildfires in California.

PHOS-CHEK 259-Fx — The only fire retardant approved for use in fixed-tank helicopters, designed with extremely low corrosion to protect sensitive onboard equipment.

PHOS-CHEK LCE20-Fx — The company’s newest technology, combining high performance with strong environmental characteristics.

With the addition of McClellan, Perimeter Solutions now operates seven PHOS-CHEK production facilities and seven distribution sites across the U.S. and Canada, ensuring 24/7/365 support for firefighters battling wildfires anywhere in North America.

For more information, visit perimeter-solutions.com.