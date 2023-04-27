Performance Contractors named 2023 Contractor of the Year

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) named Performance Contractors Inc. its 2023 Contractor of the Year.

This award recognizes member companies for corporate integrity, commitment to safety, professional development and expert workforce development. The award was presented at the 33rd annual Excellence in Construction Awards during the ABC Convention 2023 in Orlando earlier this spring. Performance Contractors is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Performance Contractors continues to be a nationwide leader in large-scale, full-service industrial construction,” said 2023 National Chair of the ABC Board of Directors Milton Graugnard, executive VP, Cajun Industries LLC. “This company and its employees are committed to ABC’s mission of advancing the merit shop by delivering high-quality projects safely and efficiently to contribute to the strength of our communities. It is an honor to present Performance Contractors with this well-deserved award.”

For more information, visit performance-contractors.com or call (832) 241-4509.