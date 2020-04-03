Performance Contracting Inc. holds Children's Safety Poster Contest

A poster created by Cardina S., age 14, for Performance Contracting Inc.'s Children's Safety Poster Contest.

Safety is Performance Contracting Inc.'s (PCI's) No. 1 core value. To help reinforce that value across generations, PCI recently held its 22nd annual Children's Safety Poster Contest, where children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews of PCI employees created posters that convey a positive safety message. The top 12 posters, as voted on by employees, are included in a desk calendar that is distributed to PCI offices across the country.

"The Children's Safety Poster Contest helps connect families and kids to our safety program in a way that's personal and meaningful for our employees," said Mike Hill, corporate safety manager for PCI. "When you see that poster on your desk each day, you're reminded that people are counting on you to make it home safely."

For more information, visit www.performancecontracting.com or call (800) 255-6886.