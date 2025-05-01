PCL wins 9 ENR Best Projects Awards

PCL has been recognized with nine Engineering News-Record (ENR) 2024 Global & National Best of the Best Projects Awards, celebrating excellence in construction and innovation.

Among the winners is PCL Industrial Construction Co.'s Baytown Supermodule Furnace Project, a testament to the company's expertise in executing complex industrial projects. These prestigious awards highlight PCL's commitment to safety, sustainability and engineering excellence across diverse sectors.

With each project, PCL continues to push industry standards, delivering world-class construction solutions that shape the future.

For more information, visit pcl.com/us.