PCI is now SSPC-QP 1 and QP 2 certified

Performance Contracting Inc.'s (PCI's) Houston industrial operation is now Society for Protective Coatings (SSPC)-QP 1 and QP 2 certified, bolstering its painting and coating capabilities throughout the Gulf Coast region.

SSPC-QP 1 certification is an internationally recognized program that evaluates the practices of industrial painting contractors in key areas of business. These standards are considered the minimum level of service and quality for today's coatings industry. The complex nature of coating systems and the specific surface preparations required for them have made the QP 1 guidelines vital to the longevity of applied protective coatings.

The SSPC-QP 2 certification is a nationally recognized program that evaluates the capabilities of industrial/ marine paint contractors on their ability to safely remove and properly manage hazardous coating material in the field. These standards are defined as the minimum level of service and quality. The QP 2 evaluation process is the same as QP 1, but the active jobsite must be a hazardous paint removal project with all protective measures in place and functioning.

