PCI bestows KMS award on four branches

Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI) recently recognized four of its branches with the Kenneth M. Spraetz (KMS) Distinguished Safety Achievement Award, the company's highest honor.

Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI) recently recognized four of its branches with the Kenneth M. Spraetz (KMS) Distinguished Safety Achievement Award, the company's highest honor.

Spraetz was one of the first presidents of PCI, and he knew that a safety-first culture was imperative to the company's success. Named in his honor, the KMS award is PCI's most prestigious recognition, commending branches that embrace his safety vision. PCI's Atlanta Insulation and Specialty Services (ISS), Austin ISS, Houston ISS and Los Angeles Interior operations were the four branches that, over the past year, have demonstrated exceptional dedication to safety.

For more information, visit www.performancecontracting.com/bic or call (800) 255-6886.