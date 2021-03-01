Partnership of Petrochemical Leaders holds student engagement event

The Partnership of Petrochemical Leaders at the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology (CPET) recently held its first student engagement event, a contractor safety workshop, developed and executed in partnership with Performance Contractors.

This workshop engaged students from the process tech, instrumentation, electrical and inspection technologies programs at CPET. This was a hands-on, fast-moving event that had specific safety- oriented tasks to complete in a limited amount of time. Students were divided into three groups that rotated in a tightly organized schedule through scaffold, confined space and process unit safety. Performance Contractors brought a team of seven leaders to guide the students through the course.

For more information, visit www.sanjac.edu/cpet or email PPL@sjcd.edu.

