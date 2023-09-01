ParFab receives AFPM Contractor Safety Achievement Award

ParFab was recently awarded the Contractor Safety Achievement Award at the AFPM Annual Safety Awards for work performed at the Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, and at HF Sinclair Corporation’s refinery in Artesia, New Mexico, operated by Navajo Refining.

The awards, considered the industry’s premier awards, are part of a comprehensive program developed by the AFPM Safety and Health Committee to promote safe operations in the refining and petrochemical industries.

