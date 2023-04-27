PALA receives Excellence in Construction award

PALA recently received the Merit Award from ABC’s Pelican Chapter at the 2023 Excellence in Construction awards for its work on the Dow Chemical Frigate project.

The project consisted of the design, fabrication, field erection and coating of three new carbon steel storage tanks with extensive structural platforms.

PALA was awarded a lump sum contract for the Dow project in Plaquemines, Louisiana. The in-house tank design engineering team spent several months collaborating with the client design team and, once in the field, the project had several hurdles to contend with: congested work conditions, COVID-19 guidelines and Hurricane Ida. PALA was able to mitigate all hazards and complete the project within five months without any safety incidents. PALA also won a Merit Award in the category of Specialty Construction for its ExxonMobil Oil Corp Blade Project.

For more information, visit palagroup.com or call (281) 470-7252.