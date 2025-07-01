NTS announces exclusive U.S. distribution partnership with MGF

National Trench Safety (NTS) announced a strategic distribution partnership with MGF, a UK-based manufacturer of specialist shoring products.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone as NTS expands its product offerings for the U.S. construction and civil engineering markets, offering a wide range of trench and excavation safety solutions. The addition of MGF’s innovative bracing systems reinforces NTS’s market leadership and enhances its ability to meet the evolving needs of U.S. contractors. Under the new agreement, NTS will be the exclusive distributor of MGF’s bracing solutions in the U.S. All products will meet or exceed OSHA requirements and include full engineering support and documentation to ensure proper implementation and maximum safety.

For more information, visit ntsafety.com.