Construction begins on $5MM Arkansas training center

Ground was recently broken for a $5 million, 35,000-square-foot millwright and carpenter training center in Russellville.

An architect’s rendition of the new Russellville, Arkansas, millwright training center.

The investment will address the shortage of skilled industrial construction workers in the region and help contractors and facility owners staff projects with elite craftspeople who have the specialized skills needed to complete work safely, properly and in a timely manner.

The Southern States Millwright Regional Council (SSMRC) stays ahead of rapidly changing technological advancements by investing in training facilities such as the Arkansas center.

The center will replace a 10,000-square-foot facility. Additional space the new facility will provide is needed to accommodate more trainees. The four-acre site is in a highly visible location close to Interstate 40. The SSMRC provided a $300,000 grant to help purchase this property; is donating approximately $300,000 worth of new, state-of-the-art training equipment; and is providing $3 million for construction.

For more information, visit www.southernstatesmillwrights.org or call (855) 577-7672.