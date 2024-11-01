Nationwide Boiler’s Texas facility receives R-Stamp certification

Nationwide Boiler has achieved the National Board "R" Certificate of Authorization for its sales, storage and maintenance facility in Alvin, Texas.

The R-Stamp Certification, officially known as the "R" Certificate of Authorization, allows Nationwide Boiler’s Texas shop to perform boiler and pressure-vessel repairs and alterations both in-shop and in-the-field, as specified by the National Board Inspection Code (NBIC). Nationwide Boiler also maintains the R-Stamp certification at its shop headquarters in Fremont, California.

The "R" Certificate of Authorization ensures that all work conducted by the company adheres strictly to the rigorous standards set forth by NBIC to guarantee quality, reliability and safety. The certification process involved a thorough review and rigorous evaluation of Nationwide Boiler’s welding procedure, set by Nationwide Boiler and NBIC, by a dedicated review team from NBIC. This comprehensive assessment ensures that the company’s procedures, practices and staff qualifications meet the stringent requirements necessary for the "R" symbol authorization, further validating the strength of the company’s quality control program.

