Nationwide Boiler's 45th Annual Charity Golf Tournament raises nearly $68,000

Nationwide Boiler Inc., a leading provider of rental and used boiler equipment, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its 45th Annual Charity Golf Tournament.

The event raised nearly $68,000 in support of two deserving organizations: Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area and the ABMA (American Boiler Manufacturers Association) Scholarship Fund.

Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area , which grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses, creating moments of joy and hope for kids and their families throughout the Greater Bay Area.

, which grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses, creating moments of joy and hope for kids and their families throughout the Greater Bay Area. The ABMA Scholarship Fund, which supports the next generation of professionals in the boiler and pressure vessel industry by providing financial assistance to deserving students pursuing careers in engineering and related fields.

The tournament brought together industry professionals, valued customers, and Nationwide Boiler team members for a day of competition on one of the most iconic golf courses in the world.