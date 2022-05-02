Nationwide Boiler unveils rebrand of controls division

Nationwide Boiler Inc. is rebranding its controls division, formerly known as Pacific Combustion Engineering, to Nationwide Control Solutions.

With the company's environmental division marketed under the corporate name, Nationwide Environmental Solutions, the rebrand provides a unified company image and brand consistency to the market.

"When we first acquired Pacific Combustion Engineering in 2017, we envisioned taking these new capabilities from coast to coast, through our extensive customer base and representative network. I am happy to say that we have accomplished and even exceeded that goal with recent projects in the Middle East and Africa," stated Larry Day, president and CEO of Nationwide Boiler Inc.

"Rebranding the division under the corporate name of Nationwide Control Solutions is the final step for full integration and provides a clear understanding to our customer base that they are an integral part of Nationwide Boiler Inc, he added."

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com or call (800) 2271966.