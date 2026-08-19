Nationwide Boiler strengthens leadership team with internal promotions

Nationwide Boiler Inc., known for temporary and permanent industrial boilers, emissions control, and custom controls solutions, is strengthening its leadership team with three internal promotions that reflect the company's commitment to employee development, technical excellence, and long-term growth.

David Spain named Vice President of Sales

First, David Spain has been promoted from Director of Engineering to Vice President of Sales. A licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.), David has been an integral part of Nationwide Boiler for 27 years and has played a significant role in many of the company's largest equipment sales, complex projects, and innovations. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated exceptional technical expertise, industry knowledge, and dedication to customer success. As Vice President of Sales, David will lead the company's sales organization and play an even greater role in guiding strategy, developing products and solutions, strengthening customer relationships, and building on the foundation that has made Nationwide Boiler successful.

"What makes this promotion especially meaningful is that it reflects a career built on trust," said Larry Day, CEO. “Trust from customers who know they can count on David, trust from coworkers who value his guidance and support, and trust from our leadership team that he will help lead our company into the future. David's career is a great example of what can be achieved through dedication, continuous learning, and a commitment to our core values. We are proud to see him take this next step and excited about the leadership he will bring to the organization in the years ahead."

Philip Blake steps up to Director of Engineering

Next, Philip Blake has been promoted from Engineering Manager to Director of Engineering. Since joining Nationwide Boiler eight years ago as a Project Engineer, Phil has steadily advanced within the organization while providing strong technical leadership across a wide range of projects. A Mechanical Engineering graduate of the University of California, Davis, Phil brings extensive experience in project management, industrial construction, waste treatment facilities, coal-fired power plant combustion optimization, and emissions reduction technologies. In his new role, he will oversee Nationwide Boiler's engineering department and continue supporting the company's commitment to technical excellence and innovative customer solutions.

Jay Mills promoted to technical engineering manager

Finally, Jay Mills has been promoted from Project Engineer to Technical Engineering Manager. Since joining Nationwide Boiler three years ago, Jay has played an important role in managing major projects, supporting sales activities throughout the Texas region, and overseeing the company's ASME Boiler Code program. A Mechanical Engineering graduate of Virginia Tech, Jay brings an impressive combination of engineering, leadership, and field experience to his new role. Prior to joining Nationwide Boiler, he served eight years as an officer in the U.S. Navy's Nuclear Submarine Program, including service aboard the USS Newport News. As Technical Engineering Manager, Jay will continue supporting engineering operations, project execution, technical compliance programs, and customer-focused engineering solutions.

A team built on depth and experience

"David, Phil, and Jay represent the depth of talent, experience, and leadership within our organization," added Jim Lieskovan, President. "Their experience, technical expertise, and commitment to our customers make them invaluable members of our team, and we are excited to see them continue to grow in their new roles."

About Nationwide Boiler Inc.

For nearly sixty years, Nationwide Boiler has provided temporary and permanent boiler solutions to customers throughout North America and across the globe. The company offers one of the industry's largest rental boiler fleets, together with new and reconditioned package boilers, emissions control equipment, and custom PLC-based control systems. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and real customer service, Nationwide Boiler delivers solutions that help customers meet their operational, environmental, and performance goals.

Visit Nationwide Boiler’s website and learn more at www.nationwideboiler.com.