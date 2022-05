Nationwide Boiler Inc. recently promoted Philip Blake to engineering manager and David Spain, P.E., to technical manager.

Blake will assume the responsibility of leading the company's engineering team projects and initiatives, while Spain will continue to interface with customers and internal sales team members to support all technical aspects of the business.

Phil Blake, Nationwide Boiler David Spain, Nationwide Boiler

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com or call (510) 490-7100.