Nationwide Boiler's 40th Annual Charity Golf Tournament raises $40,000

Nationwide Boiler Inc. recently revealed the results of its 40th Annual Charity Golf Tournament held in Pebble Beach, California. After the postponement of the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was able to coordinate a safe and successful event with about two-thirds of the usual attendance and no in-person banquets. With these factors at play, Nationwide Boiler raised an impressive $40,000 that has been split and donated to the beneficiaries of this year's tournament: Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area and the American Boiler Manufacturers Association's Randy Rawson Scholarship Program.

The two-day event included a practice round of golf at The Links at Spanish Bay, followed by tournament play at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. Funds were raised prior to and throughout the event in the form of hole sponsors and other sponsorship options, competitions including a four-man scramble and two-man best ball, mulligan sales, raffle ticket sales and, for the first time in the history of the event, an online auction.

For more information, visit their website or call (800) 227-1966.