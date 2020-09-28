Nationwide Boiler receives largest sales order in company history

FREMONT, Calif. -- Nationwide Boiler Inc. recently closed on the largest sales order in the company's 53-year history. The project, which initially started out as a long-term rental, included three 200,000-pound-per-hour, 750-psi/750 F superheat steam Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) package watertube boilers, as well as three economizers, a deaerator tank with feed pumps and a plant master workstation. Prior to the purchase, all equipment was on rent and in operation for over a year at a new Aramco refinery and terminal in Jizan, Saudi Arabia.

Nationwide Boiler continually stocks the FM 120-124 B&W Package Watertube Boiler, a model the company has sold to six of the world's seven continents."At the time of the initial rental order, the three boilers were in stock and available for immediate shipment," said William Testa, director of sales at Nationwide Boiler. "We are fortunate to close on an order of this size in the middle of an economic crisis, and we are pleased that our equipment was able to support a venture that has increased job opportunities and brought new technologies to the country of Saudi Arabia."

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com or call (800) 227-1966.