Nationwide Boiler provides student tours of facility

Nationwide Boiler Inc. recently hosted three groups of high school students for a tour of its panel fabrication facility.

This tour was one of three facilities visited and a small part of a larger event coordinated by Washougal High School. Similar to a career fair, the Annual Pathway Conference provides students enrolled in the Career Technical Education (CTE) program with valuable insight and education around post-graduation career opportunities with local trades. The goal of the CTE program is to increase graduation rates and prepare students for employment by engaging them in learning related to career interests and workplace readiness.

“We were excited to take part in this event, educating our future workforce on the many opportunities available through trades and, specifically within the boiler industry,” stated Jack Valentine, Nationwide’s GM. “There are many high-skilled, high-demand and high-paying careers available through trades, but they are not well known to our youth. The students had a lot of questions and were eager to learn about everything we do here at Nationwide Control Solutions.”

